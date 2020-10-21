A12 traffic live: 'Serious' crash closes road

Occurred on February 12, 2019 / Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "I was on way to work when I saw a white SUV try to speed on a road work zone near Sydney M4 towards Penrith direction just before the Reservoir Exit. A white SUV hit the isolation strip and jumped onto other...
Occurred on October 23, 2020 / Budapest, Hungary Info from Licensor: "I was going through an intersection with a police car next to me. The path was blocked so we couldn't make it to the other side in..