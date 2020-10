Arbroath 0-1 Heart of Midlothian: Craig Wighton goal gives favourites a win Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Scottish Championship favourites Hearts are made to struggle before beating Arbroath thanks to Craig Wighton's winner. 👓 View full article

