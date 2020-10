Jordan Owens makes the difference for Crusaders in tight victory at Seaview Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Jordan Owens hit the winning goal to earn Crusaders the bragging rights in Friday night's north Belfast derby at Seaview.

