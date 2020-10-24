Strictly Come Dancing hero Anton Du Beke and I go way back Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Daily Record columnist Laura Anderson reveals her strange encounter with Strictly star Anton Du Beke. Daily Record columnist Laura Anderson reveals her strange encounter with Strictly star Anton Du Beke. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

