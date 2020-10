You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paperboy Love Prince wants to give everyone $1k a month



Paperboy Love Prince is a congressional candidate who ran for office in New York City. He’s created rap songs, dances and campaigned all for one thing: To get the word out about Universal Basic.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago Rally Held In Boston Commons For Universal Basic Income



Through speeches, prayer and personal testimonies, a small rally was held on the Boston Common to voice support for Universal Basic Income. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:58 Published on September 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Brighton universal basic income trial welcomed by council COUNCILLORS have welcomed a petition calling for a trial of universal basic income.

The Argus 5 days ago





Tweets about this