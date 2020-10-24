'I'm a romantic and open to a relationship but it's not at the top of my list'
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Bestselling author, journalist and podcaster Dolly Alderton, once described as a 'Nora Ephron for the millennial generation', knows more than most about dating dilemmas. The former dating columnist wrote candidly about her 'roaring 20s' when she immersed herself in booze, sex and complicated relationships with men, in her hit memoir Everything I Know About Love, and has just taken on a Dear Dolly agony column in the Sunday Times at the age of 32, which she describes as her dream job.