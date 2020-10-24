Trump: Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen is ‘unfunny creep’

Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene
Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Clip - Pregnancy Center
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Clip - Pregnancy Center
Plot synopsis: Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named..
'Borat' is back! Film debuts Friday
Actor Sascha Baron Cohen is set to don his bushy mustache to reprise the role of "Borat" for a second time. The film debuts on Amazon Prime on October 23rd, and will tackle themes such as the..