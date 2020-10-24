Fires burn in Nigeria after soldiers shoot protesters
Nigeria's biggest city Lagos and several states were under curfews on Wednesday as unrest rooted in anti-police protests broke out again following a day of violence, including the shooting of civilians..
Eyewitness says he saw armed civilian discharging firearm in Kenosha
Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting.
Speaking on camera, an eyewitness said he saw a..
Irish Examiner 51 civilians killed during Nigeria unrest blamed on ‘hooliganism’ https://t.co/9raDgIvyFa 29 minutes ago
Half blood Delta prince RT @AJENews: Nigeria’s president says security forces used 'extreme restraint' while announcing 51 civilians were killed during days of dem… 29 minutes ago
Michael Honey 🏴 RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨Global Breaking. 51 civilians killed during Nigeria unrest blamed on ‘hooliganism’: President Muhammadu Buhari said s… 30 minutes ago
DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: 51 civilians killed during Nigeria unrest blamed on ‘hooliganism’ 30 minutes ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨Global Breaking. 51 civilians killed during Nigeria unrest blamed on ‘hooliganism’: President Muhammadu Buhari sai… https://t.co/BzpFwndaDv 30 minutes ago
breakingnews.ie 51 civilians killed during Nigeria unrest blamed on ‘hooliganism’ https://t.co/sZFTGi3naS 35 minutes ago
Kristine Servando More than 50 civilians reportedly killed and 18 security forces have died in Nigeria during protests.… https://t.co/RHYXvkrprA 2 hours ago
Abdulablaze RT @AJEnglish: Nigeria’s president says 51 civilians, 18 security forces killed during #EndSARS protests https://t.co/ebOxLoSmz0 https://t.… 2 hours ago