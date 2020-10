You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus controls extended as disease continues to spread



More than a million people in South Yorkshire are living under the strictestcoronavirus rules after the region moved into the Tier 3 controls as healthofficials battle to stem the spread of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 7 hours ago Greek police clear groups of revellers from squares



Police in the Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday (October 23rd) enforced coronavirus rules by clearing groups of revellers from squares. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 14 hours ago Omaha pediatrician encourages parents to keep up with health measures over holiday season



With Halloween and other holidays just around the corner, children have expectations of trick-or-treating or even sitting on Santa's lap. One Omaha pediatrician has some tips on how parents can still.. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:52 Published 22 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rising in most states This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advice on how people should handle the upcoming holidays, saying people at elevated risk of...

Washington Post 1 week ago





Tweets about this