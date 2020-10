You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Racist Rideshare Passengers Pay the Price



Occurred on October 14, 2020 / Cronulla, New South Wales, AustraliaInfo From Licensor: A rideshare driver had his dashcam rolling to catch this racist rant by some of his passengers on the.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:40 Published 1 week ago Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe



Customers escaped death by inches after a runaway car ploughed through the front of a busy cafe while they were eating breakfast.Ricky Garrett, 67, and his family had just moved to a warmer table when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this