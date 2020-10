Scotland 3-0 Albania: Hosts keep heads after 'nasty' challenges - Caroline Weir Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Scotland had to keep their heads after being on the end of a series of "nasty" challenges from Albania in their 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win at Tynecastle, says Caroline Weir. 👓 View full article

