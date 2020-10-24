|
Tyson Fury to fight on 5 December in London
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will fight in December against an opponent who will be named "very, very soon".
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tyson Fury British boxer
Fury to fight unnamed opponent in London in DecemberWBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will fight in London on 5 December against an opponent who will be named "very, very soon".
BBC News
Boxing Star Otto Wallin Wants Rematch W/ Tyson Fury, Should Be Me, Not Wilder!!Boxing star Otto Wallin says if Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III ain't happening, he'll step in and rematch the Gypsy King ... 'cause he already whooped him..
TMZ.com
Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Giant inflatable Borat floats down London's Thames to mark release of new film
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:47Published
Covid-19: Arrests at London anti-lockdown protestEighteen people are arrested as police disperse crowds protesting against coronavirus restrictions.
BBC News
Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
World Boxing Council Boxing organization
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this