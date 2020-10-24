Global  
 

Tyson Fury to fight on 5 December in London

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will fight in December against an opponent who will be named "very, very soon".
Fury to fight unnamed opponent in London in December

