Strictly's Janette reflects on living apart from from Aljaz in 'deep' post Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have had to live apart for the first time in years due to strict coronavirus rules. Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have had to live apart for the first time in years due to strict coronavirus rules. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this