Elton John receives highest conceivable honour in the known universe – a Barbie made after him
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Elton John has been blessed with the highest honour in the universe – a Barbie doll made in his honour. The legendary pop star has collaborated with the makers of Barbie to create a doll that replicates his famous style. The Elton John Barbie doll dons a bomber jacket that bears his name along with … Continued The...
