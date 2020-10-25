Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elton John receives highest conceivable honour in the known universe – a Barbie made after him

PinkNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Elton John has been blessed with the highest honour in the universe – a Barbie doll made in his honour. The legendary pop star has collaborated with the makers of Barbie to create a doll that replicates his famous style. The Elton John Barbie doll dons a bomber jacket that bears his name along with … Continued The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll

Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll 00:32

 Sir Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. According to CNN, the limited-edition doll will have a glittery top and flared denim pants. Barbie will also be wearing a multi-colored "Elton" bomber jacket with stars on its sleeves. The Mattel wenb=sbite explains; "The Elton John Barbie doll is a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Elton John isn't a fan of twerking in music videos [Video]

Sir Elton John isn't a fan of twerking in music videos

Sir Elton John is not a fan of twerking in music videos and has hailed Teyana Taylor's "classy" and "empowering promo for 'Lose Each Other'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:27Published
Teyana Taylor stunned when Elton John agreed to be part of her video [Video]

Teyana Taylor stunned when Elton John agreed to be part of her video

Teyana Taylor freaked out when Elton John made her dreams come true and agreed to appear in her new video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Sir Elton John slams Sir Rod Stewart [Video]

Sir Elton John slams Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Elton John slams the 'cheek' of Sir Rod Stewart.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this