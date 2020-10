You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BA calls on Government to scrap quarantine for international arrivals



New British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle has called on the Government toscrap the self-isolation requirement for international arrivals, as “we do notbelieve quarantine is the solution”. He.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 6 days ago Police to access Test and Trace details



The police are are being granted access to the details of people told to self-isolate by the government's Test and Trace scheme. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago SAGE Advisor warns against police using test and trace data



SAGE and Independent SAGE behavioural science advisor Prof Susan Michie has said she has "no idea" why the government has agreed to provide police with test and trace data. She adds failure to support.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this