Rangers vs Livingston - LIVE updates

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Baby elephant rescued after becoming separated from herd during Typhoon Noul



A baby elephant was rescued after becoming separated from its mother during Typhoon Noul. Residents heard the crying jumbo throughout Saturday night (September 19) after rain and wind had battered.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:19 Published on September 21, 2020 Baby elephant rescued after being separated from its herd in Thailand



This is the heartwarming moment a missing baby elephant was rescued after being separated from its mother. The lost baby jumbo was seen wandering alone in fields in Phetchabun province, Thailand,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:38 Published on September 17, 2020 Monkeys invade house while family were away on holiday



A family were shocked after returning from a holiday to find wild monkeys taking over their house. The residents left last Friday morning (September 4) for a long weekend. However, they were shocked.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:32 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this