School meals: Leeds United matches players' £25k to Rashford campaign
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The football club matches its players' donation to Marcus Rashford's school meals campaign.
Marcus Rashford English association football player
UK PM faces calls to meet footballer over hungerA meeting with Rashford would help formulate a strategy to combat child food hunger, a Tory MP says.
BBC News
School meals: Rashford 'proud' of community responseThe England striker says he is "overwhelmed" by the support from councils and businesses.
BBC News
Marcus Rashford: Free school meals campaign 'incredible' - Jurgen KloppMarcus Rashford's campaign to provide free meals for children over half term is "absolutely incredible", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds: Patrick Bamford hat-trick ends hosts' 100% startLeeds end Aston Villa's 100% winning start and deny them top spot in the Premier League table thanks to a Patrick Bamford hat-trick.
BBC News
Leeds & England midfielder Phillips suffers shoulder injuryLeeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.
BBC News
Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
