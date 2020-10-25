Global  
 

School meals: Leeds United matches players' £25k to Rashford campaign

BBC News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The football club matches its players' donation to Marcus Rashford's school meals campaign.
Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Marcus Rashford

UK PM faces calls to meet footballer over hunger

 A meeting with Rashford would help formulate a strategy to combat child food hunger, a Tory MP says.
BBC News

School meals: Rashford 'proud' of community response

 The England striker says he is "overwhelmed" by the support from councils and businesses.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford: Free school meals campaign 'incredible' - Jurgen Klopp

 Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free meals for children over half term is "absolutely incredible", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Leeds United F.C.

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds: Patrick Bamford hat-trick ends hosts' 100% start

 Leeds end Aston Villa's 100% winning start and deny them top spot in the Premier League table thanks to a Patrick Bamford hat-trick.
BBC News

Leeds & England midfielder Phillips suffers shoulder injury

 Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.
BBC News
Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview

We take a look at some of the statistics as Leeds prepare to meet ManchesterCity in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals

Protesters in London demand free school meals for kids after Parliament votes against extension

Protesters in London demand free school meals for kids after Parliament votes against extension

Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

