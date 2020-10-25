School meals: Leeds United matches players' £25k to Rashford campaign

A meeting with Rashford would help formulate a strategy to combat child food hunger, a Tory MP says.

The England striker says he is "overwhelmed" by the support from councils and businesses.

Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free meals for children over half term is "absolutely incredible", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals



Labour is stepping up the pressure on the Government over free school meals, warning it will bring the issue back to the House of Commons if ministers do not relent in time for Christmas.

Protesters in London demand free school meals for kids after Parliament votes against extension



A group of protesters gathered in London near Downing Street on Saturday (October 24) demanding the UK Government's free school meals scheme be extended over the holidays.