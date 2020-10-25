Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kris Boyd demands respect for Celtic skipper Scott Brown

Daily Record Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Kris Boyd demands respect for Celtic skipper Scott BrownThe Parkhead skipper was left on the bench for Sunday's enthralling draw at Aberdeen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this