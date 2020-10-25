Global
Kris Boyd demands respect for Celtic skipper Scott Brown
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kris Boyd demands respect for Celtic skipper Scott Brown
Sunday, 25 October 2020 (
27 minutes ago
)
The Parkhead skipper was left on the bench for Sunday's enthralling draw at Aberdeen.
Tweets about this
