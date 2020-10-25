Global  
 

JM Barrie wrote Robert Louis Stevenson 3,000 word letters admitting ‘I have discovered that I love you’. Apparently, the only explanation is that they were ‘great friends’

PinkNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Never-seen-before letters reveal JM Barrie telling Robert Louis Stevenson “I have discovered that I love you” – and the only possible explanation is that they were “the greatest of friends”. It’s the first time that the letters from Peter Pan author Barrie to Stevenson have been read, after...
