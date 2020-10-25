Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former BBC presenter Frank Bough dies aged 87

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Former BBC presenter Frank Bough has died at the age of 87, the BBC has reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Frank Bough: Former Grandstand presenter dies, aged 87

 The former Grandstand presenter was one of the BBC's highest-profile and highest-paid presenters.
BBC News


Tweets about this