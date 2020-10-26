|
Jeremy Wisten: Former Manchester City academy player dies aged 17
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has died at the age of 17.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Raheem Sterling: Man City forward plans new foundation to help disadvantaged childrenManchester City forward Raheem Sterling plans to create a foundation aimed at helping improve the social mobility of disadvantaged young people.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss facing a rebuilding job - KeownAfter a slow start to the season and more injuries, is this Pep Guardiola's biggest test in his four years at Manchester City?
BBC News
Antonio stunner helps West Ham draw with Man CityMichail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this