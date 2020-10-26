Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeremy Wisten: Former Manchester City academy player dies aged 17

BBC News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has died at the age of 17.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Raheem Sterling: Man City forward plans new foundation to help disadvantaged children

 Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling plans to create a foundation aimed at helping improve the social mobility of disadvantaged young people.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchangedstarting line-up for the first time since October 2017, 172 games ago.Guardiola said: “We started really well, then after we conceded with the firstaction they had, we struggled in the last five or 10 minutes of the firsthalf. “In the second half we were better, we scored and had the chances at theend but we could not convert them, so we drew. “I would prefer to have resultsbut we have to analyse where we are. Many injuries, a lack of preparation, norecovery time, and tough games we’ve played so far. “But the players gaveeverything on the pitch. Now we recover and think about the next game.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Pep Guardiola: Man City boss facing a rebuilding job - Keown

 After a slow start to the season and more injuries, is this Pep Guardiola's biggest test in his four years at Manchester City?
BBC News

Antonio stunner helps West Ham draw with Man City

 Michail Antonio scores a wonderful goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, who have now won once in four Premier League games.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Former NFL player Mario Henderson dies at 35 [Video]

Former NFL player Mario Henderson dies at 35

Fort Myers native and former NFL player Mario Henderson has died at the age of 35.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:54Published
Sven: PL teams have worked Liverpool out [Video]

Sven: PL teams have worked Liverpool out

Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says Premier League teams have worked out how to play against big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City because of their high defensive..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published
Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star [Video]

Delonte West’s friend is making a desperate plea for someone to help the homeless NBA star

SWNYdelonte - [email protected]/ 646 873 7565/ [email protected] A friend of homeless former millionaire NBA star Delonte West has warned the addict is "paranoid" and needs professional help.The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Polish city Wrocklaw names square after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

 The City Council of Wroclaw, Poland, has named a square after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as a tribute to the late poet. The Bollywood icon...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Rumour Has It: Man City eyeing Nagelsmann amid Guardiola doubts, Ramos-Madrid deadlocked

 It remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will re-sign with Manchester City. Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of the season in Manchester. Should the...
SoccerNews.com

Watch: Incredible moment cat jumps from burning New York City apartment

Watch: Incredible moment cat jumps from burning New York City apartment The heart-stopping moment a cat leapt off the second floor of a building where an apartment was on fire has been shared online.The images, from a fire in an...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

onlinelisting

Online Listing RT @onlinelisting: #UnitedKingdomListing #uklive #uknews #ukreports #ukstory Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City: Mi… 19 hours ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness RT @swissbusiness: Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City https://t.co/ynLCU4PuBR https://t.co/lLpKxuDLX7 20 hours ago

DominicLambert

Dominic Lambert Antonio stunner helps West Ham draw with Man City https://t.co/PfJhzJQ5I0 2 days ago

aronyalcin

aaron Antonio stunner helps Hammers earn a draw! | West Ham 1-1 Man City | Pre... https://t.co/maWqbLK3QJ via @YouTube 2 days ago

dialy_novelty

News Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City https://t.co/o60YSlFwwl https://t.co/WtFWfUQLtc 2 days ago

pa50dee

User Test Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City https://t.co/NESpyV9Vyv https://t.co/rSoR3HMXPj 2 days ago

Diana_Palmieri

ex mente tota Antonio stunner helps resolute West Ham draw with Man City https://t.co/diEeu4WTXI 2 days ago

westhamutdnews

West Ham Utd News Antonio stunner helps Hammers earn a draw! | West Ham 1-1 Man City | Premier League Highlights https://t.co/VP89XcV0rm 2 days ago