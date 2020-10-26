Strictly’s first live show scores highest ratings in years as 10 million tune in for ‘dynamite’ Nicola Adams
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Strictly Come Dancing scored its best ratings for a first live show in years this weekend. Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones made history on Saturday (October 24) by becoming the first competitive same-sex couple to take to the Strictly ballroom floor. Despite warnings of a homophobic boycott by the likes of Ann...
