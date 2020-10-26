Strictly’s first live show scores highest ratings in years as 10 million tune in for ‘dynamite’ Nicola Adams

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Uni student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself completing JIGSAWS



A university student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself - completing JIGSAWS.Nathan Tozer, 20, is a keen jigsaw enthusiast, and says he "always has at.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic



A couple who sold their home and possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van in the midst of the Covid pandemic now say they 'feel safer' than ever. Meg Ward, 29, made the "crackers".. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES



HIDDEN from public view for over 50 years, in the early 60s, the Golden Sahara was one of America's most famous cars. Originally built from a car that was wrecked in an accident, the first Golden.. Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 05:52 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this