Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strictly’s first live show scores highest ratings in years as 10 million tune in for ‘dynamite’ Nicola Adams

PinkNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Strictly Come Dancing scored its best ratings for a first live show in years this weekend. Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones made history on Saturday (October 24) by becoming the first competitive same-sex couple to take to the Strictly ballroom floor. Despite warnings of a homophobic boycott by the likes of Ann...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Subaru e-BOXER - Traction

Subaru e-BOXER - Traction 04:16

 When the Japanese brand considered developing its first hybrid vehicles, it was clear that they had to respond with the highest standards to the values ​​that auctioneers expect from all Subaru: safety, robustness and the ability to go almost anywhere. Hybridization was supposed to be a step...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uni student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself completing JIGSAWS [Video]

Uni student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself completing JIGSAWS

A university student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself - completing JIGSAWS.Nathan Tozer, 20, is a keen jigsaw enthusiast, and says he "always has at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic

A couple who sold their home and possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van in the midst of the Covid pandemic now say they 'feel safer' than ever. Meg Ward, 29, made the "crackers"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]

Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES

HIDDEN from public view for over 50 years, in the early 60s, the Golden Sahara was one of America's most famous cars. Originally built from a car that was wrecked in an accident, the first Golden..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:52Published

Tweets about this