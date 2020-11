Scots dad delivers baby in nature reserve as tot makes surprise appearance Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mum-of-two Sara Still, from Largs, told her husband to pull over at Lochwinnoch Nature Reserve just in time to welcome their adorable baby girl Eliza. Mum-of-two Sara Still, from Largs, told her husband to pull over at Lochwinnoch Nature Reserve just in time to welcome their adorable baby girl Eliza. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this