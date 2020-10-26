Global  
 

Wales has one of deadliest weeks of virus with more than 60 deaths

Wales Online Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Wales has one of deadliest weeks of virus with more than 60 deathsHealth minister Vaughan Gething warned on Monday: 'Sadly we will see more deaths and more suffering before we are able to bring this under control'
