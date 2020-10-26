Aubrey O’Day, Trump Jr’s alleged mistress, ‘has the receipts’ on the family’s secrets – and claims Ivanka ‘is a lesbian on the low’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?



After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday. CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago '60 Minutes' anchor Lesley Stahl pushes back at Trump over 'greatest economy in history' claim



'60 Minutes' anchor Lesley Stahl pushes back at Trump over 'greatest economy in history' claim Credit: nypost Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago Trump and Biden face off in final debate tonight



Tonight, President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate. Right now President Trump is low on campaign cash and trailing Joe Biden in the polls. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this