Aubrey O’Day, Trump Jr’s alleged mistress, ‘has the receipts’ on the family’s secrets – and claims Ivanka ‘is a lesbian on the low’

PinkNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Aubrey O’Day, the alleged mistress of Donald Trump Jr, has claimed she “has the receipts” on the Trump family – including that Ivanka Trump “is a lesbian on the low”. The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant made the claim, as well as several others, in a series of since-deleted tweets just...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit

Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit 01:20

 President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking them to the country's almost 225,000 coronavirus deaths. Gavino Garay reports.

