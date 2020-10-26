Global  
 

Tier 3 for Nottingham, Gedling, Rushcliffe, and Broxtowe confirmed

Nottingham Post Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Tier 3 for Nottingham, Gedling, Rushcliffe, and Broxtowe confirmedThe 28 day lockdown will be for Nottingham city, Gedling, Rushcliffe, and Broxtowe.
