You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM: Areas will come out of Tier 3 'when they are able to make progress'



Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 5 days ago Covid-19: Which areas are in what tier?



A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. Liverpool and parts of the North Westremain in Tier 3 - the highest level of restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Shadow Chancellor criticises lack of test and trace support outside Tier 3 areas



Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said it is “indefensible” that support fortest, trace and isolate is only available for areas once they are classifiedas being in Tier 3. She said: “Why will.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this