|
Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Brighton & Hove Albion lead West Brom at half time after a calamitous own goal by Jake Livermore. It was Adam Lallana who had the initial shot which was blocked, Tariq Lamptey followed up for the Seagulls and the ball eventually ending up in the back of net via a couple of WBA defenders and fin...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this