Phillip Schofield asked out live on air by Strictly Come Dancing star Reverend Richard Coles – but it didn’t end well

PinkNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Phillip Schofield was asked out on a date by musician, Strictly Come Dancing star and gay man of the cloth Reverend Richard Coles. During an interview on BBC Radio 4 Saturday Morning Live on 24 October, Coles, who hosts the show, asked Schofield out for dinner or drinks. “If you’re looking for a bit of …...
