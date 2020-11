You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria



Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on September 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rhys Webb an injury doubt for Scotland clash Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb took a bang on the knee in the defeat to France and is being monitored daily after Wayne Pivac added Lloyd Williams to the squad

Wales Online 1 week ago



Wales call up Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams Williams has received the call from Wales head coach Wayne Pivac ahead of this weekend's Six Nations match against Scotland, his region confirmed

Wales Online 1 week ago





Tweets about this