Premier League PPV: Mike Ashley calls for review of current system
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Mike Ashley says the "Premier League must now act" to change the current pay-per-view charges of £14.95 per match.
Mike Ashley (businessman)
Newcastle owner Ashley calls for review of pay-per-view matchesMike Ashley says the "Premier League must now act" to change the current pay-per-view charges of £14.95 per match.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
'We can do something special' - but are Kane and Son the best Premier League partnership ever?Tottenham striker Harry Kane says "we can do something special" as his brilliant partnership with Son Heung-min earns a 1-0 win over Burnley.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: October 23-26
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
Who was 'nothing short of brilliant' to make Garth Crooks' team of the week?Which striker has shown he can do it in the Premier League? And who is in danger of being too greedy? Read Garth Crooks' team of the week.
BBC News
