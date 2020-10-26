Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League PPV: Mike Ashley calls for review of current system

BBC News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Mike Ashley says the "Premier League must now act" to change the current pay-per-view charges of £14.95 per match.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Ashley (businessman) Mike Ashley (businessman)

Newcastle owner Ashley calls for review of pay-per-view matches

 Mike Ashley says the "Premier League must now act" to change the current pay-per-view charges of £14.95 per match.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

'We can do something special' - but are Kane and Son the best Premier League partnership ever?

 Tottenham striker Harry Kane says "we can do something special" as his brilliant partnership with Son Heung-min earns a 1-0 win over Burnley.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: October 23-26 [Video]

Premier League round-up: October 23-26

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromOctober 23-26.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Who was 'nothing short of brilliant' to make Garth Crooks' team of the week?

 Which striker has shown he can do it in the Premier League? And who is in danger of being too greedy? Read Garth Crooks' team of the week.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic

Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners [Video]

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Who was 'nothing short of brilliant' to make Garth Crooks' team of the week? https://t.co/qGzQ839HIi 40 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Who was 'nothing short of brilliant' to make Garth Crooks' team of the week? https://t.co/bp91WNlcGh 1 hour ago

mcsmfl

Monmouth Comp MFL RT @Ks4Mcs: Well done and thank you KS4! Throughout a tough term, you have been nothing short of brilliant! Make sure you rest, ready for a… 2 days ago

Ks4Mcs

KS4MCS Well done and thank you KS4! Throughout a tough term, you have been nothing short of brilliant! Make sure you rest,… https://t.co/gkbOGVuOm1 3 days ago

JohnnieB_1820

J.B. RT @handy_man70: @LillianDC @LbLafine @SteveSchmidtSES @MSNBC @ProjectLincoln Agreed! @NicolleDWallace is nothing short of brilliant in ev… 4 days ago

handy_man70

Jonathan Handyside @LillianDC @LbLafine @SteveSchmidtSES @MSNBC @ProjectLincoln Agreed! @NicolleDWallace is nothing short of brillian… https://t.co/FAKv1vdpyi 4 days ago