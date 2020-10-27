Global  
 

Mary Trump offers a simple solution to the nightmare of Amy Coney Barrett in just three short words

PinkNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Mary Trump shared her thoughts on Amy Coney Barrett taking a seat on the Supreme Court in typically succinct fashion. As Barrett was sworn in as the newest Supreme Court justice following an unprecedentedly hurried and controversial nomination, the president’s niece took to Twitter. “Expand the court,”...
News video: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice 02:47

 Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

