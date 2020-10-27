PinkNews Mary Trump offers a simple solution to the nightmare of Amy Coney Barrett in just three short words https://t.co/4sEdZMxNaV 25 minutes ago Truth First - Lanka RT @PinkNews: Mary Trump offers a simple solution to the nightmare of Amy Coney Barrett in just three short words https://t.co/4sEdZMPo2t 2 hours ago Gay News 365 Mary Trump offers a simple solution to the nightmare of Amy Coney Barrett in just three short words https://t.co/hgor1k7Cxj 2 hours ago PinkNews Mary Trump offers a simple solution to the nightmare of Amy Coney Barrett in just three short words https://t.co/4sEdZMPo2t 3 hours ago Adele Beeman @TitusNation WTF. Why is he willfully trying 2 kill people? I just don't get it. Is he really so evil that he put… https://t.co/ZR2yY8FCgL 3 days ago