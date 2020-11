Mum shares 'game-changer' pumpkin carving hack that saves mess and time Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The mum took to social media to show how a simple kitchen device can make pumpkin carving easier. The mum took to social media to show how a simple kitchen device can make pumpkin carving easier. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Newsflare STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published How to make pumpkin carving foolproof this Halloween 02:58 Youtuber RodStormTV demonstrates how to carve a pumpkin like a PRO just in time for Halloween.Using a knife and a power drill, he transforms his pumpkin into a work of art in just five minutes. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pumpkin Carving



It's that time of year again! The annual pumpkin carving time! But why are pumpkin guts SO GROSS? Watch these kids react to the disgusting innards they encounter in this hilarious compilation. Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this