Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price denies 'lavish life' to bankruptcy hearing via Skype from Maldives

Daily Record Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Katie Price denies 'lavish life' to bankruptcy hearing via Skype from MaldivesKatie Price appeared at a bankruptcy hearing over Skype from her holiday in the Maldives as she was probed over concerns she's splashing cash rather than paying off her debts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Katie Price attends bankruptcy hearing via Zoom from the Maldives

Katie Price attends bankruptcy hearing via Zoom from the Maldives 01:18

 Katie Price attended her latest bankruptcy hearing by Zoom as she is currently on holiday in the Maldives with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price Gets £3k Hair Transplant to Cover Up Bankruptcy Bald Spot [Video]

Katie Price Gets £3k Hair Transplant to Cover Up Bankruptcy Bald Spot

Katie Price Gets £3k Hair Transplant to Cover Up Bankruptcy Bald Spot

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Katie Price appears at bankruptcy hearing - via Skype from the Maldives

Katie Price appears at bankruptcy hearing - via Skype from the Maldives The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November last year and is now facing further proceedings over her finances
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this