Related videos from verified sources Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'



Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21 Published 7 hours ago Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report



It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:28 Published 8 hours ago Corbyn suspended from Labour Party



Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:17 Published 8 hours ago

