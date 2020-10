Mum shares Christmas card hack that will help parents get kids to write them Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The mum shared an inventive way to make sure your kids don't get fed up after a few cards. The mum shared an inventive way to make sure your kids don't get fed up after a few cards. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mum cheers up her kids and neighbours by putting up her christmas lights early



A mum has gone all out to cheer up her kids and neighbours by putting up her CHRISTMAS decorations three months early - including 3,000 outdoor lights. Caroline Gabe, 46, has been shielding with her.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this