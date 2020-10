Unproven allegations would not have barred Janner from peerage, says Blair Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tony Blair would not have deemed allegations of child sexual abuse involving former Labour MP Greville Janner a reason to prevent him being appointed to the House of Lords, an inquiry has heard. 👓 View full article

