Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Italy v England: Jack Willis ready for Test rugby - Matt Proudfoot

BBC News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
In-form Wasps flanker Jack Willis is "ready for Test rugby", according to England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Willis (rugby union) English rugby union player

Six Nations 2020: Jack Willis and Jacob Umaga named in England's squad

 Wasps flanker Jack Willis is rewarded for his outstanding form with a call-up to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News

England call flanker Willis and lock Hill into squad for Italy game

 Wasps flanker Jack Willis is rewarded for his outstanding form with a call-up to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News

Matt Proudfoot South African-Scottish rugby union footballer and coach


Wasp Wasp Members of the order Hymenoptera which are not ants nor bees

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England v Barbarians cancelled after COVID-19 protocol breach [Video]

England v Barbarians cancelled after COVID-19 protocol breach

England's first test match in seven months is off after a number of Barbarian players breach the COVID-19 protocols.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:25Published
RFU reviewing England v Barbarians after COVID-19 protocol breach [Video]

RFU reviewing England v Barbarians after COVID-19 protocol breach

England's first test match in seven months is in danger of being called off after a number of Barbarian players breach the COVID-19 protocols.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

England call flanker Willis & fly-half Umaga into squad for autumn matches

 Wasps flanker Jack Willis is rewarded for his outstanding form with a call-up to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this