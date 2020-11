Paul Hollywood’s barmaid ex 'signs up for Ex On The Beach reboot' Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The former flame of the Great British Bake Off judge could be the first contestant lined up for the MTV show. The former flame of the Great British Bake Off judge could be the first contestant lined up for the MTV show. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this