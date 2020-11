You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Markets open in green, crucial GST council meeting today



Equity benchmark indices were up with a slight positive bias on Monday ahead of crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 10:10.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago City Council President Gómez: Accountant to blame for tax errors



Congressional candidate for the 53rd District and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez says she was unaware of an error on her 2017 tax return and says it was committed by her accountant. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago 'The cuts will be deep and painful;' Comptroller warns Metro of cuts if property tax is repealed



Metro Nashville Council members passed a substitute resolution by Councilman Bob Mendes that will appear on a Davidson County ballot if a special election is called. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:57 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this