You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thousands more braced for toughest coronavirus controls in England



Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge



As daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 3 days ago Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference



Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:11 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this