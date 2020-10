You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?



More than 50 Tory backbench MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling fora “clear road map” out of lockdown restrictions in northern England. In aletter, the group representing northern.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:43 Published 13 hours ago Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions



Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 17 hours ago Coronavirus lockdown in England: Nottingham prepares for Tier 3



A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as Nottingham prepares to move into thestrictest set of restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 22 hours ago

