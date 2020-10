Britain urging Bake Off cast to launch coup d’etat Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

HAVING seen its adept handling of complex and uncertain tasks such as making Battenberg cakes, the UK public has urged the Bake Off presenting team to immediately depose the UK government. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this