Enlightened, fortunate COVID-19 survivor RT @HKrassenstein: @realDonaldTrump Are you really this ignorant? They aren’t drawing big crowds because they have strict limits on the am… 10 minutes ago Qazini Consumers are now more than ever interacting with businesses and brands on social media & it’s imperative to harnes… https://t.co/88N3xiGBWx 11 minutes ago Risingtide Yet another empty test site, it’s like looking for a ufo trying to find a busy test centre. In fact more people see… https://t.co/rUGoUQqG7a 50 minutes ago Marc Casañas Escarré RT @_benoux_: What changed in my understanding of COVID: 1) It's *extremely* contagious. I got it from an event I didn't attend, effective… 50 minutes ago Herman Weiss @ScottAdamsSays Trying to understand, is this because they are not letting more people in? Or they are making a sta… https://t.co/6ZSIV0MPhK 3 hours ago Umukesha RT @JPBucyensenge: Notable changes: - Number of people allowed to attend funeral &wedding ceremonies more than double (from 30 to 75) -Chur… 3 hours ago Dr. Lauren Copeland RT @onuprof: Less than 80,000 people (out of more than 135 million) in a few states made the difference in the 2016 election. That’s less… 4 hours ago AG @AlaskaMatt @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump "A reporter estimated that more than 6,000 people attended the rally. L… https://t.co/4wYgS6CTJf 4 hours ago