Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall reveals she fell for her boyfriend after seeing him in drag: ‘He loves being queer and feminine’

PinkNews Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall interviewed RuPaul for the new issue of Cosmopolitan, and revealed that she fell for her boyfriend when she saw him in drag. Ahead of the band’s upcoming album Confetti, the singer sat down with the queen of drag to discuss everything from Drag Race UK season two to personal struggles and...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Jade Thirlwall reveals why Little Mix have stayed together for almost a decade

Jade Thirlwall reveals why Little Mix have stayed together for almost a decade 01:11

 Jade Thirlwall says she and her Little Mix bandmates have stayed together for almost 10 years because they treat one another as an "equal".

Jade Thirlwall reveals moment she knew boyfriend Jordan Stephens was 'perfect'

 Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall said she knew boyfriend Jordan Stephens was the one when she discovered he had dressed up in drag.
Belfast Telegraph


