Anton Du Beke optimistic for an ‘outright win’ on Strictly with Jacqui Smith Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Anton Du Beke has said Jacqui Smith has “potentially the biggest journey” of any of the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing, but he is still optimistic for an “outright win”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this