You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Furlough scheme to end on October 31



The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31. The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold. In June 29.5% of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 3 days ago Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference



Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:11 Published 1 week ago 'We need change or EFL clubs will suffer'



Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart says EFL clubs need financial help in October or a number of them will face going out of business. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this