James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo to star in Netflix mystery drama Stay Close Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

British actors James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo will star in a TV adaptation of Harlan Coben’s best-selling mystery novel Stay Close, Netflix has announced. 👓 View full article

