Billy Brown insists hero status lies in wait for winners of Hearts v Hibs Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Brown has been in the dug out with both sides in Scottish Cup Finals and knows better than most what's at stake. Brown has been in the dug out with both sides in Scottish Cup Finals and knows better than most what's at stake. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this