Apêl gan fam i ferch gafodd ei tharo'n wael â Covid-19

BBC News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Mam o Ddinbych yn gofyn i bobl ddilyn y rheolau wedi ei phrofiad hi a'i merch 13 oed o Covid-19.
